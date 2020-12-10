Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has said he only had intentions of playing attacking cricket after scoring a quickfire 72 not out in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Asif’s unbeaten 39-ball 72, which included nine boundaries and five sixes, came when he was representing Northern in their ongoing match against Central Punjab.
The 29-year-old, who last played international cricket in November 2019, is known for his big-hitting and put it on display for everyone to see.
🗨️ "To play attacking cricket was the only plan today," @AasifAli2018 reviews his performance on the day one of #NORvCP. #QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/sRqDw4w6ov
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2020
“To play attacking cricket was the only plan today,” he said in a video on Twitter from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
