Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has said he only had intentions of playing attacking cricket after scoring a quickfire 72 not out in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Asif’s unbeaten 39-ball 72, which included nine boundaries and five sixes, came when he was representing Northern in their ongoing match against Central Punjab.

The 29-year-old, who last played international cricket in November 2019, is known for his big-hitting and put it on display for everyone to see.

🗨️ "To play attacking cricket was the only plan today," @AasifAli2018 reviews his performance on the day one of #NORvCP. #QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/sRqDw4w6ov — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2020

“To play attacking cricket was the only plan today,” he said in a video on Twitter from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fastest bowler right now, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan pace demon

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 277 ( 6.81 % ) Central Punjab 907 ( 22.3 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 907 ( 22.3 % ) Northern 352 ( 8.65 % ) Sindh 1237 ( 30.41 % ) Southern Punjab 388 ( 9.54 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 277 ( 6.81 % ) Central Punjab 907 ( 22.3 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 907 ( 22.3 % ) Northern 352 ( 8.65 % ) Sindh 1237 ( 30.41 % ) Southern Punjab 388 ( 9.54 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...