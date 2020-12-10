Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is amazed by Southern Punjab spinner Zahid Mahmood’s ability to spin the ball, saying he bowled the delivery of the season in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Akmal’s comments came after Zahid clean bowled Balochistan batsman Ayaz Tasawar for 76 with a beaut of a delivery that spun a long way.
Whay a delivery…DELIVERY of the season Zahid Mahmood 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/MbJLvBT2iu
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 9, 2020
“What a delivery…DELIVERY of the season Zahid Mahmood,” Akmal said on Twitter.
Zahid is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in seven matches, which includes the ongoing game against Balochistan, at an average of 22.50.
