Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is amazed by Southern Punjab spinner Zahid Mahmood’s ability to spin the ball, saying he bowled the delivery of the season in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Akmal’s comments came after Zahid clean bowled Balochistan batsman Ayaz Tasawar for 76 with a beaut of a delivery that spun a long way.

Whay a delivery…DELIVERY of the season Zahid Mahmood 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/MbJLvBT2iu — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 9, 2020

“What a delivery…DELIVERY of the season Zahid Mahmood,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Zahid is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 38 wickets in seven matches, which includes the ongoing game against Balochistan, at an average of 22.50.

