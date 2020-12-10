Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on batsman Ayaz Tasawar for his gritty performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday.
Balochistan lost wickets in a hurry in the first innings of their match against Southern Punjab, but Tasawar put up a valiant fight by scoring an impressive 76.
The 30-year-old’s knock, which came off 97 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six, helped Balochistan reach 164 before they were bowled out.
Faisal applauded Tasawar for his fighting spirit as he knows things would have been a lot worse if Tasawar had been dismissed early on.
Good fighting knock by @Ayaztasawar1 @1st_xi on this (TURNING PITCH) at NSK. https://t.co/9G9GNb4hto
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 9, 2020
“Good fighting knock by Ayaz Tasawar on this turning pitch at NSK,” Faisal said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: As smooth as silk, Ravichandran Ashwin admits Pakistan batsman was so elegant