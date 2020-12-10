Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on batsman Ayaz Tasawar for his gritty performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday.

Balochistan lost wickets in a hurry in the first innings of their match against Southern Punjab, but Tasawar put up a valiant fight by scoring an impressive 76.

The 30-year-old’s knock, which came off 97 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six, helped Balochistan reach 164 before they were bowled out.

Faisal applauded Tasawar for his fighting spirit as he knows things would have been a lot worse if Tasawar had been dismissed early on.

“Good fighting knock by Ayaz Tasawar on this turning pitch at NSK,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 274 ( 6.89 % ) Central Punjab 885 ( 22.25 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 895 ( 22.5 % ) Northern 337 ( 8.47 % ) Sindh 1213 ( 30.49 % ) Southern Punjab 374 ( 9.4 % ) Back

