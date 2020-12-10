Tough as nails, Faisal Iqbal loves 30-year-old Pakistan player’s fighting spirit

Faisal Iqbal said Ayaz Tasawar is tough as nails and praised him for his fighting spirit

Faisal Iqbal: “Good fighting knock by Ayaz Tasawar on this turning pitch at NSK”

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on batsman Ayaz Tasawar for his gritty performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday.

Balochistan lost wickets in a hurry in the first innings of their match against Southern Punjab, but Tasawar put up a valiant fight by scoring an impressive 76.

The 30-year-old’s knock, which came off 97 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six, helped Balochistan reach 164 before they were bowled out.

Faisal applauded Tasawar for his fighting spirit as he knows things would have been a lot worse if Tasawar had been dismissed early on.

“Good fighting knock by Ayaz Tasawar on this turning pitch at NSK,” Faisal said on Twitter.

