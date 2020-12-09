Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has compared Australia star Steve Smith to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, made the comparison after Smith pulled off an incredible save on the boundary during the third T20 International between Australia and India on Tuesday.
@Bernd_Leno kind of save https://t.co/0sc1hYhz1I
— Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) December 8, 2020
“Bernd Leno kind of save,” Atiq said on Twitter.
Leno, who is from Germany, has made 29 saves in the ongoing Premier League season, while also registering three clean sheets.
However, Arsenal are struggling this season as they are currently in 15th place.
In 11 games, the Gunners have won four, drawn one and lost six.
