The Pakistan domestic season is in full swing, but players have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not paid their salaries for three months.
A total of 192 domestic players signed contracts before the start of the season, but it remains unclear if all of them have yet to be paid as only some cricketers spoke to Dawn on the condition of anonymity.
With the domestic season having passed the halfway mark, some cricketers are growing increasingly frustrated that they haven’t received their wages.
A PCB official confirmed that there had been a delay in the payment of players’ salaries, but made it clear that everyone will receive the wages they are owed this week.
