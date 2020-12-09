Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has revealed that he really enjoyed batting with legendary captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and iconic batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Both Inzamam and Yousuf had a reputation for scoring runs and were among the best batsmen in the world during their illustrious international careers.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

As for Yousuf, he represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“I have always enjoyed batting with Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam-ul-Haq,” Malik was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fastest bowler right now, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan pace demon

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7306 ( 18.35 % ) Waqar Younis 1013 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2550 ( 6.4 % ) Shahid Afridi 10516 ( 26.41 % ) Imran Khan 8509 ( 21.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1121 ( 2.82 % ) Younis Khan 1730 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2692 ( 6.76 % ) Saeed Anwar 3315 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 363 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 701 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7306 ( 18.35 % ) Waqar Younis 1013 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2550 ( 6.4 % ) Shahid Afridi 10516 ( 26.41 % ) Imran Khan 8509 ( 21.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1121 ( 2.82 % ) Younis Khan 1730 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2692 ( 6.76 % ) Saeed Anwar 3315 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 363 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 701 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...