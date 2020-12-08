Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim sees a lot of potential in Pakistan Under-19 players Abdul Faseeh, Mubasir Khan and Mehran Mumtaz.

All three players have played one game for Northern’s Second XI in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy, which was against Balochistan’s Second XI last week.

Faseeh, a 17-year-old opening batsman, made scores of 83 and 18, while 18-year-old all-rounder Mubasir made scores of 38 and 21, and took two wickets.

As for Mumtaz, who is a 17-year-old left-arm spinner, he claimed two wickets in the match, which Northern’s Second XI won by 182 runs.

3 U19’s Joined our 2nd Team and made the difference straight away. Runs,wickets and lots of ENERGY!

Second victory of the season for the 2nds .

Abdul Fasseh , Mubasir Khan , Mehran Mumtaz . #Northerns pic.twitter.com/peN5MHD12N — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) December 7, 2020

“Three U19s joined our 2nd team and made the difference straight away. Runs, wickets and lots of energy! Second victory of the season for the 2nds. Abdul Faseeh, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz,” Wasim said on Twitter.

