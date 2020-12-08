A happy man, young Pakistan powerhouse gaining lots of attention gets bat signed by West Indies superstar Andre Russell

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan powerhouse Azam Khan was all smiles when he got his bat signed by West Indies big-hitter Andre Russell at the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, is representing the Galle Gladiators in the tournament.

After smashing an unbeaten 35 off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes, in his side’s eight-wicket win over the Colombo Kings, which is the team Russell is playing for, Azam took the opportunity to get an autograph from the flamboyant West Indian cricketer.

Azam, 22, is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the LPL with 158 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 188.09.

