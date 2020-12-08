Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan powerhouse Azam Khan was all smiles when he got his bat signed by West Indies big-hitter Andre Russell at the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, is representing the Galle Gladiators in the tournament.

After smashing an unbeaten 35 off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes, in his side’s eight-wicket win over the Colombo Kings, which is the team Russell is playing for, Azam took the opportunity to get an autograph from the flamboyant West Indian cricketer.

Azam, 22, is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the LPL with 158 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 188.09.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He played with total freedom, Inzamam-ul-Haq loved India big-hitter’s carefree style

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8986 ( 13.76 % ) Babar Azam 46991 ( 71.95 % ) Steve Smith 2275 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2986 ( 4.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1730 ( 2.65 % ) Rashid Khan 379 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 68 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 1053 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 234 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 164 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 444 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8986 ( 13.76 % ) Babar Azam 46991 ( 71.95 % ) Steve Smith 2275 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2986 ( 4.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1730 ( 2.65 % ) Rashid Khan 379 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 68 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 1053 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 234 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 164 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 444 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...