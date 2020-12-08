Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan powerhouse Azam Khan was all smiles when he got his bat signed by West Indies big-hitter Andre Russell at the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, is representing the Galle Gladiators in the tournament.
After smashing an unbeaten 35 off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and three sixes, in his side’s eight-wicket win over the Colombo Kings, which is the team Russell is playing for, Azam took the opportunity to get an autograph from the flamboyant West Indian cricketer.
Azam Khan taking signature on his bat from hard hitting batsman Andre Russell.
VC: @MAzamKhan45#GalleGladiators #Cricket #Pakistan #AzamKhan #AndreRussell #WestIndies #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/c8cjswml9v
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) December 7, 2020
Azam, 22, is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the LPL with 158 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 188.09.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He played with total freedom, Inzamam-ul-Haq loved India big-hitter’s carefree style