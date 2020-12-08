Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn’t contacted him since he began talking with USA cricket in March.

While he initiated discussions with USA cricket early on in the year, Aslam admitted that he initially had no intentions of moving there as he was hopeful of being selected for Pakistan’s tour of England.

When that didn’t happen, he was disappointed but remained optimistic about being picked for the tour of New Zealand.

Being ignored again was the last straw as the 24-year-old decided to quit Pakistan cricket and permanently move to the United States.

Aslam made it clear that he intends to represent the USA after being eligible to in three years’ time.

“I was in contact with them (USA Cricket) since March but still there was no thought of moving there as I was hopeful of getting selected for the England tour,” Aslam told The Cricketeria Show on YouTube as quoted by Ary Sports. “Again I was not picked for the New Zealand tour, I was totally dispirited because everything (fitness and form) was on point.

“Speculation of moving to USA has been in the news and social media for past 3-4 months but still I haven’t been approached by the PCB in this regard.

“I am under a proper contract here till I get eligible to play international cricket for them after three years. Their national coaches will be monitoring my progress and fitness throughout. The level of cricket has been brilliant here and the facilities are great too.”

