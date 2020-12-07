Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam has said he is extremely grateful for all the support he gets from his fans as it means everything to him.

Azam has been in exceptional form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is representing Northern.

The 29-year-old is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 572 runs in six matches, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 71.50.

Thank you @TheRealPCBMedia and everyone for your continued support ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/hUvINQXocZ — Hammad Azam (@RealHammadA) December 3, 2020

“Thank you Pakistan Cricket Board and everyone for your continued support,” he said on Twitter.

Northern’s next game will be against Central Punjab on Tuesday.

