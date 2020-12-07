Two countries asked me to play for them, Pakistan spinner reveals

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former spinner Danish Kaneria has revealed that two countries asked him to play for them, but he opted to stay loyal to Pakistan.
However, he didn’t mention the name of the two countries that approached him.
His comments come after batsman Sami Aslam moved to the United States.
Sami Aslam left Pakistan will play for USA,during my playing days I was offered by 2 countries but I still went on playing for Pakistan and now this I deserve,should have taken the opportunity watch full video https://t.co/bHi4niugeD
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 5, 2020
“Sami Aslam left Pakistan [and] will play for USA. During my playing days I was offered by 2 countries but I still went on playing for Pakistan,” Kaneria said on Twitter.
Kaneria played 61 Tests and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.
He also featured in 18 ODIs and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.
