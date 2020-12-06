Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that he loved the fact iconic India opener Virender Sehwag played with total freedom.

Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the best big-hitters in the game and put on a show on numerous occasions when facing Pakistan.

Inzamam recalled how Sehwag played with a carefree attitude when at the crease and enjoyed a very successful career because of it.

“Bindass (carefree). Whether [India] wins or doesn’t win, he’s the same,” Inzamam said while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests and scored 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.

He also played 251 ODIs and accumulated 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.

