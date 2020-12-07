Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has called batsmen Hammad Azam and Umar Amin “two shining stars”.
The duo have been in outstanding form for Northern in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Azam is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 572 runs in six matches, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 71.50.
As for Amin, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 511 runs in six games, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 56.77.
Two shining ⭐️ ⭐️ of Northern’s @UmerAmin200 @RealHammadA pic.twitter.com/Z5fhLD0LRn
— Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) December 5, 2020
“Two shining stars of Northern, Umar Amin [and] Hammad Azam,” Wasim said on Twitter.
Northern’s next game will be against Central Punjab on Tuesday.
