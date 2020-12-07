Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called India left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan a “new bowling sensation”.
This comes after Natarajan has stolen the spotlight during India’s ongoing tour of Australia.
The 29-year-old made his debut in the ODI series and took figures of 2-70 in that match.
He has been incredibly impressive in the first two T20 Internationals, where he has finished with figures of 3-30 and 2-20 respectively.
In addition to Natarajan, Kaneria also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, who made scores of 90, 28 and a career-best 92 not out in the ODI series.
He has followed that up with scores of 16 and a game-winning 42 not out in the first and second T20 Internationals respectively.
Natarjan new bowling sensation for India,I am becoming fan for #Natarajan Bhagwan bless him,A new finisher in making #hardikpandiya
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 6, 2020
“Natarjan [a] new bowling sensation for India, I am becoming [a] fan [of] Natarajan Bhagwan bless him. A new finisher in making Hardik Pandya,” Kaneria said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: His technique was so pure, Inzamam-ul-Haq on one of the toughest batsmen to get out