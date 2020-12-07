Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called India left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan a “new bowling sensation”.

This comes after Natarajan has stolen the spotlight during India’s ongoing tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old made his debut in the ODI series and took figures of 2-70 in that match.

He has been incredibly impressive in the first two T20 Internationals, where he has finished with figures of 3-30 and 2-20 respectively.

In addition to Natarajan, Kaneria also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, who made scores of 90, 28 and a career-best 92 not out in the ODI series.

He has followed that up with scores of 16 and a game-winning 42 not out in the first and second T20 Internationals respectively.

Natarjan new bowling sensation for India,I am becoming fan for #Natarajan Bhagwan bless him,A new finisher in making #hardikpandiya — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 6, 2020

“Natarjan [a] new bowling sensation for India, I am becoming [a] fan [of] Natarajan Bhagwan bless him. A new finisher in making Hardik Pandya,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His technique was so pure, Inzamam-ul-Haq on one of the toughest batsmen to get out

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8746 ( 13.73 % ) Babar Azam 45820 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 2214 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2952 ( 4.63 % ) Kane Williamson 1690 ( 2.65 % ) Rashid Khan 377 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 1019 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 229 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 160 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 436 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8746 ( 13.73 % ) Babar Azam 45820 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 2214 ( 3.48 % ) Ben Stokes 2952 ( 4.63 % ) Kane Williamson 1690 ( 2.65 % ) Rashid Khan 377 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 1019 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 229 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 160 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 436 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...