A new bowling sensation, Pakistan cricketer admits he is a huge fan of Natarajan

Posted on by
Danish Kaneria said Thangarasu Natarajan is a new bowling sensation

Danish Kaneria: “Natarjan [a] new bowling sensation for India, I am becoming [a] fan [of] Natarajan Bhagwan bless him”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has called India left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan a “new bowling sensation”.

This comes after Natarajan has stolen the spotlight during India’s ongoing tour of Australia.

The 29-year-old made his debut in the ODI series and took figures of 2-70 in that match.

He has been incredibly impressive in the first two T20 Internationals, where he has finished with figures of 3-30 and 2-20 respectively.

In addition to Natarajan, Kaneria also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, who made scores of 90, 28 and a career-best 92 not out in the ODI series.

He has followed that up with scores of 16 and a game-winning 42 not out in the first and second T20 Internationals respectively.

“Natarjan [a] new bowling sensation for India, I am becoming [a] fan [of] Natarajan Bhagwan bless him. A new finisher in making Hardik Pandya,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His technique was so pure, Inzamam-ul-Haq on one of the toughest batsmen to get out

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply