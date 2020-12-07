Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim heaped praise on Pakistan pace bowler Munir Riaz and batsman Nasir Nawaz, saying they have “exceptional talent” and are “stars in the making”.

Munir has taken 10 wickets in two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games for Northern at an average of 23.50.

This included a five-wicket haul in the 19-year-old’s first-class debut against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in November.

As for 22-year-old Nasir, he has scored 223 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 37.16.

“Stars in the making. Exceptional Talent. Munir Riaz and Nasir Nawaz,” Wasim said on Twitter.

Northern’s next game will be against Central Punjab on Tuesday.

