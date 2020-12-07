They have exceptional talent, Wasim says young Pakistan duo are stars in the making

Posted on by
Mohammad Wasim said Munir Riaz and Nasir Nawaz have exceptional talent and are stars in the making

Mohammad Wasim: “Stars in the making. Exceptional Talent. Munir Riaz and Nasir Nawaz”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim heaped praise on Pakistan pace bowler Munir Riaz and batsman Nasir Nawaz, saying they have “exceptional talent” and are “stars in the making”.

Munir has taken 10 wickets in two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games for Northern at an average of 23.50.

This included a five-wicket haul in the 19-year-old’s first-class debut against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in November.

As for 22-year-old Nasir, he has scored 223 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 37.16.

“Stars in the making. Exceptional Talent. Munir Riaz and Nasir Nawaz,” Wasim said on Twitter.

Northern’s next game will be against Central Punjab on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Two shining stars, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan batsmen with more than 500 runs in this year’s QeA Trophy

Coming Soon
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?
Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy?

Leave a Reply