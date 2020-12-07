My love for Arsenal is fading, Pakistan player says bring back Mesut Ozil

Image courtesy of: Dawn

Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has admitted that his love for Premier League club Arsenal is fading following their poor run of form as of late.

This comes after Arsenal lost the North London Derby to rivals Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

With their win, Tottenham moved to the top of the Premier League table, while the Gunners are in 15th.

Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, said his passion for Arsenal has slowly been decreasing since renowned manager Arsene Wenger left in 2018.

He also called for attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil to be brought back after he was left out of Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad in October.

My love for Arsenal has started to fade since Arsene Wenger had left. I am scared of losing my love for the club. #BringOzilBack — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) December 6, 2020

“My love for Arsenal has started to fade since Arsene Wenger had left. I am scared of losing my love for the club,” Atiq said on Twitter along with the hashtag bring Ozil back.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His technique was so pure, Inzamam-ul-Haq on one of the toughest batsmen to get out

Coming Soon Which football club do you support? Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham AC Milan Borussia Dortmund Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Which football club do you support? Barcelona 5 ( 10.2 % ) Real Madrid 3 ( 6.12 % ) Manchester United 0 ( 0 % ) Liverpool 1 ( 2.04 % ) Bayern Munich 26 ( 53.06 % ) Manchester City 8 ( 16.33 % ) Juventus 2 ( 4.08 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 0 ( 0 % ) Chelsea 1 ( 2.04 % ) Arsenal 2 ( 4.08 % ) Tottenham 0 ( 0 % ) AC Milan 0 ( 0 % ) Borussia Dortmund 1 ( 2.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Which football club do you support? Barcelona 5 ( 10.2 % ) Real Madrid 3 ( 6.12 % ) Manchester United 0 ( 0 % ) Liverpool 1 ( 2.04 % ) Bayern Munich 26 ( 53.06 % ) Manchester City 8 ( 16.33 % ) Juventus 2 ( 4.08 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 0 ( 0 % ) Chelsea 1 ( 2.04 % ) Arsenal 2 ( 4.08 % ) Tottenham 0 ( 0 % ) AC Milan 0 ( 0 % ) Borussia Dortmund 1 ( 2.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...