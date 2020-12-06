A great of the game, Latif on Pakistan player who was an artist with the bat

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf one of the greats of the game.
Latif made the comment on Twitter when Yousuf had his photo taken with journalist Owais Tohid.
Two greats
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 6, 2020
“Two greats,” the 52-year-old said.
Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.
He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.
The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.
