Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his admiration for iconic India batsman Rahul Dravid, saying his technique was so pure.

The 50-year-old made the comments while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks @Inzamam08 🙏🙏 .. A full fledged attempt from me too😂😂💯https://t.co/n7xyxGPPNH pic.twitter.com/azgVf3yRlR — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2020

“Pure technique,” Inzamam said.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, where he scored 13,288 runs, which included 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries, at an average of 52.31.

With his runs in the format, Dravid is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test history.

He also featured in 344 ODIs and amassed 10,889 runs, which included 12 hundreds and 83 fifties, at an average of 39.16.

In regards to Twenty20 Internationals, Dravid played a single match and made 31 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What a captain he was, Inzamam-ul-Haq praises one of the best leaders in international cricket

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 392 ( 10.01 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 40 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 52 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 735 ( 18.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 122 ( 3.11 % ) Viv Richards 340 ( 8.68 % ) Jacques Kallis 100 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 153 ( 3.91 % ) Wasim Akram 1850 ( 47.22 % ) Glenn McGrath 29 ( 0.74 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 105 ( 2.68 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 392 ( 10.01 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 40 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 52 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 735 ( 18.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 122 ( 3.11 % ) Viv Richards 340 ( 8.68 % ) Jacques Kallis 100 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 153 ( 3.91 % ) Wasim Akram 1850 ( 47.22 % ) Glenn McGrath 29 ( 0.74 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 105 ( 2.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...