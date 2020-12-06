Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on India great Sourav Ganguly for his outstanding captaincy skills.
The 50-year-old, who is a former captain himself, expressed his admiration for Ganguly while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks @Inzamam08 🙏🙏 .. A full fledged attempt from me too😂😂💯https://t.co/n7xyxGPPNH pic.twitter.com/azgVf3yRlR
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2020
“He’s the great captain,” Inzamam said about the current BCCI president.
Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and scored 7,212 runs, which included 16 centuries and 35 fifties, at an average of 42.17.
He also claimed 32 wickets at an average of 52.53.
He also featured in 311 ODIs and amassed 11,363 runs, which included 22 hundreds and 72 half-centuries, at an average of 41.02.
In addition to this, he took 100 wickets at an average of 38.49.
