Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has shown great respect to India legend Sachin Tendulkar, calling him a “great batsman”.

The 50-year-old praised Tendulkar while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks @Inzamam08 🙏🙏 .. A full fledged attempt from me too😂😂💯https://t.co/n7xyxGPPNH pic.twitter.com/azgVf3yRlR — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2020

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

The Little Master also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 392 ( 10.01 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 40 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 52 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 735 ( 18.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 122 ( 3.11 % ) Viv Richards 340 ( 8.68 % ) Jacques Kallis 100 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 153 ( 3.91 % ) Wasim Akram 1850 ( 47.22 % ) Glenn McGrath 29 ( 0.74 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 105 ( 2.68 % ) Back

