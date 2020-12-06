A great batsman, Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq shows respect to India icon

Inzamam-ul-Haq said Sachin Tendulkar was a great batsman

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has shown great respect to India legend Sachin Tendulkar, calling him a “great batsman”.

The 50-year-old praised Tendulkar while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

The Little Master also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

