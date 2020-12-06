Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor has said he is waiting for the call from Sindh to play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Manzoor expressed his relief at having recovered from the virus and is now eager to get back on the cricket field.

The 34-year-old has played three games for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but hasn’t been in the best of form as he accumulated 92 runs at an average of 15.33.

“Allhumdullilah I am completely recovered from COVID 19 and available for my Sindh team and I am waiting for the call,” he said on Twitter.

Sindh’s next match will be against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

