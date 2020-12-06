Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has told people to “keep on counting the wickets” as he continues his hunt to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Hasan has been sidelined with numerous injuries as of late, including a number related to his back, but he is back playing domestic cricket.

In fact, he is currently captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In his side’s most recent match, which was a 227-run win over Sindh, Hasan put up an impressive performance with the ball as he took five wickets in total.

Overall, Hasan has taken 13 wickets in four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season at an average of 26.38.

Having done well thus far, the 26-year-old is eager to maintain his momentum and capture the attention of the national selectors.

“I am coming back from multiple injuries but I have taken 5 wickets in this game. Conditions were hard for bowlers but as a professional there is no excuse for not taking more wickets but things are getting better, day by day for me. Please keep on counting the wickets and enjoying my celebration style and wickets as well,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have been away from the Pakistan side for a while but am working hard to perform well and make a comeback, and to show my fitness to everyone.

“This is my second back-to-back game and I have bowled short and long spells, have run hard whilst fielding, and made runs also – so all things are getting better for me.”

Central Punjab’s next game will be against Northern on Tuesday.

