Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that legendary India spinner Anil Kumble was a “very serious cricketer”.

The 50-year-old made the comments while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kumble is one of only two bowlers to take all 10 wickets in an innings, with the other being England spinner Jim Laker.

Kumble achieved the unbelievable feat against Pakistan in Delhi in February 1999.

He was smooth as silk when he batted, and maintained the same elegance during this chat too. Thanks @Inzamam08 🙏🙏 .. A full fledged attempt from me too😂😂💯https://t.co/n7xyxGPPNH pic.twitter.com/azgVf3yRlR — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2020

Kumble represented India in 132 Tests and took 619 wickets at an average of 29.65.

With the number of wickets he picked up, the 50-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history.

He also featured in 271 ODIs and claimed 337 wickets at an average of 30.89, which puts him at 10th on the all-time wicket-takers list in the 50-over format.

