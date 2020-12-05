Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran has said that he wants to keep doing well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so that the national selectors notice him.

Imran has done really well for Southern Punjab as he has scored 124 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 41.33.

He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 27.88.

The 23-year-old now wants to maintain his momentum in order to catch the eye of the Pakistan selectors and teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I am very pleased with my performances in this season and especially now that I have been promoted to the first XI for Southern Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, I am looking forward to putting in some good performances which could at some point help me get the attention of the national selectors,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I recently scored a hundred in this tournament so that has given me a lot of confidence and I am now aiming to take more wickets and to become the best all-rounder in this competition. I know that I also have some weaknesses so the moment the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ends, I am planning to go straight back to the nets.

“Hopefully, I will be able to iron out any issues in my batting and bowling and be ready for the next season of PSL, in case I am picked again by one of the franchises. Of course, all cricketers dream of playing for their country so I am hoping that a good performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and then a chance to play in the PSL will be enough for me to be selected for Pakistan in the future.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi wanted to quit cricket when he was 17, former Pakistan pacer who helped train him reveals

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42412 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8179 ( 13.8 % ) Babar Azam 42412 ( 71.57 % ) Steve Smith 2045 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 2860 ( 4.83 % ) Kane Williamson 1598 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 360 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 66 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 952 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 223 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 157 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 409 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...