Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran admitted that he is an avid fan of India star Hardik Pandya.

Pandya, a big-hitting batsman who bowls part-time at the moment due to back issues he had in the past, recently stole the spotlight in India’s ODI series against Australia.

Even though India lost the series 2-1, Pandya was one of the standout performers as he made scores of 90, 28 and a career-best 92 not out in the third ODI. He also took a wicket in the second ODI.

“Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder that I am following with great interest and I must say I am a great fan of his,” Imran was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The one quality that excites me about Pandya is his courage and whilst injury has prevented him from bowling, I have yet to see another batsman who can hit the ball as hard as he can and that makes him such an important part of the Indian side.”

Imran has done really well for Southern Punjab in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 124 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 41.33.

He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 27.88.

