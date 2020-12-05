Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Imran has revealed that he really admires Mohammad Hafeez and legendary South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis.

Imran’s comments come after he has been really impressive for Southern Punjab in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 23-year-old said he has been a big fan of Hafeez since he started playing cricket, while adding that Kallis is “the perfect all-rounder for anyone to copy”.

“If there is one player I admire and follow, it is Mohammad Hafeez. He has been my favourite and role model from the time I started playing cricket, in fact even my current style of batting and even my bowling action in days when I would bowl spin has been copied from Hafeez,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Obviously, there are many others who I have admired and here I would like to mention Jacques Kallis who in my view is the perfect all-rounder for anyone to copy. I would like to be like him in the sense that when I am handed the ball, I should perform like a proper fast bowler, and when asked to bat then I should be counted as a specialist batsman too.

“Thankfully, this is a quality that a lot of people who have seen me play feel I have, and this does fill me with a lot of confidence.”

Imran has done well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 124 runs in three matches, which includes a century, at an average of 41.33.

He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 27.88.

