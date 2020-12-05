Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said left-arm seamer Taj Wali is making great progress following his five-wicket haul in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Taj took figures of 5-57 on the third day of Balochistan’s ongoing match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
While Faisal was impressed with the 29-year-old’s bowling, he noted that Taj still has a long way to go.
Well bowled Taj wali #5Wickets @1st_xi long way to go! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/B4tGypCmq8
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 4, 2020
“Well bowled Taj wali 5 wickets, long way to go!” Faisal said on Twitter.
Overall, Taj has taken 20 wickets in six matches, which includes the ongoing game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 28.60.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Wow, this guy has got talent, Hasan Ali amazed by Pakistan bowler who can rip through opposition batsmen