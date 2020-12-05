Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal said left-arm seamer Taj Wali is making great progress following his five-wicket haul in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Taj took figures of 5-57 on the third day of Balochistan’s ongoing match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While Faisal was impressed with the 29-year-old’s bowling, he noted that Taj still has a long way to go.

“Well bowled Taj wali 5 wickets, long way to go!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Overall, Taj has taken 20 wickets in six matches, which includes the ongoing game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at an average of 28.60.

