Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali is really impressed with left-arm seamer Waqas Maqsood after his six-wicket haul in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Maqsood took figures of 6-25 on the second day of Central Punjab’s ongoing match against Sindh.

As a result of his outstanding performance with the ball, Sindh were bowled out for just 92 runs.

“Great bowling spell my boy,” Hasan told Maqsood on Twitter.

Currently, Maqsood has taken 23 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab, which includes the ongoing game against Sindh, at an average of 21.08.

