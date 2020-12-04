Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has said that the national selectors keep praising veteran pace bowler Tabish Khan, but continue to ignore him.

Yasir is the latest player to call for Tabish to be selected as he has enjoyed an incredibly successful domestic career thus far.

The 35-year-old has taken 584 wickets in 133 first-class matches at an average of 24.11, but has never played for Pakistan.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Tabish has claimed 19 wickets in six matches for Sindh, which includes their current match against Central Punjab, at an average of 28.84.

Selectors Ka Kehana ha tabish Ma dam Bhee ha Aur Khaam Bhee, performance Bhee lakin tabish Ma Woh Baat Nahee ha 🤣🤣 — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Arafat said the selectors are saying Tabish has everything, including performance, but it is still not enough.

It remains to be seen what happens with Tabish, but the pressure is mounting on the national selectors to get him in the Pakistan team.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wow, this guy has got talent, Hasan Ali amazed by Pakistan bowler who can rip through opposition batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8112 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 42183 ( 71.6 % ) Steve Smith 2021 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 2857 ( 4.85 % ) Kane Williamson 1588 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 359 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 65 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 947 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 222 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 405 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8112 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 42183 ( 71.6 % ) Steve Smith 2021 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 2857 ( 4.85 % ) Kane Williamson 1588 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 359 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 65 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 947 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 222 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 405 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...