Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that he really likes pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani’s energy.
Latif’s comments come after Dhani took three wickets in the second innings of Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab.
The 22-year-old took figures of 3-59 off 18 overs as Central Punjab were bowled out for 247.
“Good energy,” Latif said on Twitter.
This season, Dhani has claimed 12 wickets in three matches, which includes the ongoing game against Central Punjab, at an average of 30.41.
