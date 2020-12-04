Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that it is an honour to represent his country and admitted that he feels extremely proud when “wearing the star” on his chest.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

The 26-year-old continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“Representing Pakistan is a matter of honour, wearing the star on your chest makes you feel proud and that feeling of pride takes priority,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8091 ( 13.76 % ) Babar Azam 42130 ( 71.64 % ) Steve Smith 2015 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 2852 ( 4.85 % ) Kane Williamson 1586 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 358 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 65 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 931 ( 1.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 220 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 404 ( 0.69 % )

