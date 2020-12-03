Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif was extremely impressed with an artist’s illustration of how devastating pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was.

Akhtar is renowned for being one of the the most scariest and hostile bowlers the game has ever seen as he bowled lethal bouncers and could reach frightening speeds.

In fact, the 45-year-old still holds the record for the quickest delivery bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Excellent — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 2, 2020

“Excellent,” Latif said on Twitter in reaction to the artist’s illustration.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, Akhtar picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6964 ( 18.28 % ) Waqar Younis 980 ( 2.57 % ) Javed Miandad 2471 ( 6.49 % ) Shahid Afridi 9968 ( 26.17 % ) Imran Khan 8195 ( 21.51 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1094 ( 2.87 % ) Younis Khan 1643 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2578 ( 6.77 % ) Saeed Anwar 3191 ( 8.38 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 343 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 666 ( 1.75 % ) Back

