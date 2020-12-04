Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has said that he will do whatever it takes to represent Pakistan as it is his dream.

Many former players believe that Nauman should be in the national team as he has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket over the past few seasons.

Some even questioned why he was not selected for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

The 34-year-old, who captains Northern, was the highest wicket-taker in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he took 54 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.38.

He is also the top wicket-taker in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has picked up 37 wickets in six matches at an average of 23.29.

Nauman Ali: “Everyone has a dream and my dream is to represent Pakistan." Top wicket-takers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy since 2019:

Nauman Ali – 89

Sajid Khan – 61@bilalasif2411 – 49@iamzahid23 – 43@tabbkhan84 – 41 Exclusive interview now at https://t.co/cISdX1P5SZ!#QeA20 pic.twitter.com/QulTZOeV4G — Grassroots Cricket (@Grassrootsckt) December 1, 2020

“Everyone has a dream and my dream is to represent Pakistan,” Nauman told Grassroots Cricket.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wow, this guy has got talent, Hasan Ali amazed by Pakistan bowler who can rip through opposition batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8112 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 42183 ( 71.6 % ) Steve Smith 2021 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 2857 ( 4.85 % ) Kane Williamson 1588 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 359 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 65 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 947 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 222 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 405 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8112 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 42183 ( 71.6 % ) Steve Smith 2021 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 2857 ( 4.85 % ) Kane Williamson 1588 ( 2.7 % ) Rashid Khan 359 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 65 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 947 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 222 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 405 ( 0.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...