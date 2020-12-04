Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Melbourne Renegades head coach Michael Klinger has called Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim “one of the best T20 players in the world”.

Klinger’s comments come after Imad signed with the team for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Imad is expected to travel to Australia after Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand, which will run from December 18 to 22.

“Imad is one of the best T20 players in the world with his ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat,” Klinger said on the Renegades’ website.

“He’s an experienced player with recent title success, he’s capable of bowling in the powerplay and he’ll strengthen our middle order batting.

“Given the current landscape we’ve had to be flexible with our international players. We’ll have Rilee Rossouw available for the whole season while our other international players will feature at different points throughout the tournament.

“It’s a really talented group of international players and they’ll provide us with some great flexibility throughout the season.”

Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and enjoyed a lot of success as his team went on to win the tournament for the first time ever.

The 31-year-old scored 158 runs in 11 matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 133.89.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The BBL will get underway on December 10 and conclude on February 6.

The Renegades’ first game will be against the Perth Scorchers on December 12.

