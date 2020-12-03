Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has admitted that it is tough to bowl to captain Babar Azam because he has the ability to take bowlers to the cleaners.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

The 26-year-old continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Zahid added that what makes it hard to bowl to Azam is the fact that he “can play any shot at any time”.

“He is a star and there is a clear difference between Babar and other batsmen. It is not easy to bowl against him because he can play any shot at any time,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s not going anywhere, Wasim Khan says Pakistan player is undroppable and can’t be replaced

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7883 ( 13.54 % ) Babar Azam 41872 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 1967 ( 3.38 % ) Ben Stokes 2837 ( 4.87 % ) Kane Williamson 1577 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 355 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 63 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 904 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 219 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 398 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7883 ( 13.54 % ) Babar Azam 41872 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 1967 ( 3.38 % ) Ben Stokes 2837 ( 4.87 % ) Kane Williamson 1577 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 355 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 63 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 904 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 219 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 156 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 398 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...