Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood revealed that he got captain and star batsman Babar Azam out four years ago.

Recalling the dismissal, Zahid said it came during a Ramazan cricket tournament.

The 32-year-old added that he loves bowling to Azam as it puts his skills to the test.

“I got the chance to bowl at Babar twice and I bowled really well against him. I even dismissed him four years ago in a Ramazan cricket tournament,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan. “It is always a pleasure bowling to him. Whenever you bowl against a good batsman, you find out where you stand as a bowler.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

The 26-year-old continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

