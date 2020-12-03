Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has revealed that he has watched a lot of videos of Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan.

Zahid noted that he has tried to learn from the spin duo and add things they do with the ball to his own arsenal.

Tahir, who plays for South Africa, and Rashid, who represents Afghanistan, are among the top spinners in the world today.

In addition to them, Zahid admitted that he has also learned a lot from legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

“In recent times, I have been following Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan’s progress and I try to learn from watching their bowling videos. I have also worked with Mushtaq Ahmed, which has improved my skillset,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 32-year-old has been enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season as he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 21.25.

