Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has admitted that Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the centre of attention as everyone wants to see him in action.
On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.
He followed that up 12 runs in the Gladiators’ 34-run loss to the Colombo Kings, which was reduced to a five-over showdown.
Gibbs, who is coaching the Kings, admitted that having someone of Afridi’s “stature is good for the league and great for viewership”.
Herschelle Gibbs on Shahid Afridi playing in the Lanka Premier League "It’s great to have the big man over here in Sri Lanka playing in the Lanka Premier League. Someone of his stature is good for the league and great for viewership" #LPL2020 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JkTpuGv4Gj
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 29, 2020
“It’s great to have the big man over here in Sri Lanka playing in the Lanka Premier League. Someone of his stature is good for the league and great for viewership,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Your father is a superstar, Umar Gul tells son of Pakistan T20 hotshot