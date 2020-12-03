Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood admitted that taking 10 wickets in a match was an awesome experience.
Zahid was referring to Southern Punjab’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern in October, where he took figures of 4-41 in the first innings and 6-57 in the second to lead his side to an innings and 96-run win.
In fact, the 32-year-old called his 10-wicket haul “the most memorable performance of my career”.
“The most memorable performance of my career came against Northern this season, when I picked 10 wickets in the match,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Zahid has been enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season as he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 21.25.
