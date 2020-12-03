Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has admitted that he is ashamed of himself after he was expelled from the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy.

Raza, who was representing Northern’s Second XI, was booted out of the tournament after violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Covid-19 protocols.

The 28-year-old left the team hotel without approval from the medical team and the PCB’s High Performance department.

As a result of this, he will miss the remainder of the 2020/21 domestic season.

This is not the first time Raza’s name has been the centre of a scandal as in May 2015, he was banned for two years after testing positive for a banned substance.

In April 2015, the Pakistan media reported that Raza was under investigation for using cocaine.

“I promise I will adopt a better behavior, on and off the field, and not give another chance to complain,” Raza was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“In the past, my dope test came back positive as well. I am ashamed of my mistakes. I apologize to everyone, including the coaches, players and the fans.”

Raza had been in good form in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy as he had taken 21 wickets in five matches at an average of 29.

Coming Soon

