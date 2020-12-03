Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood revealed that legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi helped him immensely early on in his career.

Zahid recalled that when he was at the Customs Academy, he got the chance to meet Afridi, who gave him tips and bowling advice.

The former Pakistan captain also taught Zahid how to bowl drifters.

“Five years ago, I met Shahid Afridi at [the] Customs Academy and he shared few tips with me regarding leg-spin. I learnt bowling drifters from him, so he guided me really well,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan.

The 32-year-old has been enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season as he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 21.25.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith you’re next, Pakistan bowler puts superstar duo on his hit list

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6953 ( 18.27 % ) Waqar Younis 979 ( 2.57 % ) Javed Miandad 2470 ( 6.49 % ) Shahid Afridi 9958 ( 26.17 % ) Imran Khan 8187 ( 21.51 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1094 ( 2.87 % ) Younis Khan 1640 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2577 ( 6.77 % ) Saeed Anwar 3188 ( 8.38 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 343 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 665 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6953 ( 18.27 % ) Waqar Younis 979 ( 2.57 % ) Javed Miandad 2470 ( 6.49 % ) Shahid Afridi 9958 ( 26.17 % ) Imran Khan 8187 ( 21.51 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1094 ( 2.87 % ) Younis Khan 1640 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2577 ( 6.77 % ) Saeed Anwar 3188 ( 8.38 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 343 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 665 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...