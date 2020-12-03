Zahid Mahmood: “Five years ago, I met Shahid Afridi at [the] Customs Academy and he shared few tips with me regarding leg-spin. I learnt bowling drifters from him, so he guided me really well”
Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood revealed that legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi helped him immensely early on in his career.
Zahid recalled that when he was at the Customs Academy, he got the chance to meet Afridi, who gave him tips and bowling advice.
The former Pakistan captain also taught Zahid how to bowl drifters.
“Five years ago, I met Shahid Afridi at [the] Customs Academy and he shared few tips with me regarding leg-spin. I learnt bowling drifters from him, so he guided me really well,” Zahid told Cricket Pakistan.
The 32-year-old has been enjoying a lot of success in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season as he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 21.25.