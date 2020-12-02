Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he wants cricketers to be compared to him in the future.

Azam is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world today and has been excelling in all three formats.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“I feel happy and proud when pundits and fans compare me with top batters. My dream is to get to the same level where others are compared to me,” he said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.

“My aim has always been to compete with them and try to produce the same amount of performances in every possible condition just like them.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

