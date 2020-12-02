Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim headed to BBL after PCB grants him NOC

Imad Wasim will play for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL after being granted an NOC

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim will play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Imad has signed with the Melbourne Renegades in the tournament and is expected to travel to Australia after Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand, which will run from December 18 to 22.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, it remains to be seen how many BBL games Imad will play as he could be asked to stay back in New Zealand if Pakistan want him to be around for the two-Test series, which will take place from December 26 to January 7.

The BBL will get underway on December 10 and conclude on February 6.

