Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Akram has confirmed that there is “no chance” West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 next year.

Sammy has been appointed as the Zalmi’s head coach, and Akram, who is the franchise’s director of cricket, noted that the Caribbean star will fulfill his new duties.

“As things stand, Daren Sammy will be our head coach next season and there is no chance of him playing as a player,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

It remains to be seen when PSL 6 gets underway and whether it will be held entirely in Pakistan once again.

