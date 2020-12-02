Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Akram has said that he won’t stay with the Peshawar Zalmi if he becomes the country’s new chief selector.

Akram confirmed that he has been approached for the chief selector role, but hasn’t talked about it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lately.

With the 46-year-old being the Zalmi’s director of cricket, he noted that it will be tough to hold two full-time jobs if he were also appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector.

But, he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining one of the other Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as a consultant.

“I won’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi if I start working with the PCB because it’s very difficult to do two full-time jobs at the same time. Although, I might consider working as a consultant for any franchise,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6837 ( 18.32 % ) Waqar Younis 957 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2444 ( 6.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 9665 ( 25.9 % ) Imran Khan 8062 ( 21.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1078 ( 2.89 % ) Younis Khan 1616 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2519 ( 6.75 % ) Saeed Anwar 3149 ( 8.44 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 339 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 655 ( 1.76 % ) Back

