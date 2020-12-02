Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram: “I won’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi if I start working with the PCB because it’s very difficult to do two full-time jobs at the same time. Although, I might consider working as a consultant for any franchise”
Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Akram has said that he won’t stay with the Peshawar Zalmi if he becomes the country’s new chief selector.
With the 46-year-old being the Zalmi’s director of cricket, he noted that it will be tough to hold two full-time jobs if he were also appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector.
But, he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining one of the other Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as a consultant.
“I won’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi if I start working with the PCB because it’s very difficult to do two full-time jobs at the same time. Although, I might consider working as a consultant for any franchise,” he told Cricket Pakistan.