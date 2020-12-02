Can’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan seamer to leave if he gets new job

Posted on by
Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram said he can't stay with the Peshawar Zalmi if he becomes Pakistan's chief selector

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram: “I won’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi if I start working with the PCB because it’s very difficult to do two full-time jobs at the same time. Although, I might consider working as a consultant for any franchise”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Akram has said that he won’t stay with the Peshawar Zalmi if he becomes the country’s new chief selector.

Akram confirmed that he has been approached for the chief selector role, but hasn’t talked about it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lately.

With the 46-year-old being the Zalmi’s director of cricket, he noted that it will be tough to hold two full-time jobs if he were also appointed as Pakistan’s chief selector.

But, he didn’t rule out the possibility of joining one of the other Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as a consultant.

“I won’t stay with Peshawar Zalmi if I start working with the PCB because it’s very difficult to do two full-time jobs at the same time. Although, I might consider working as a consultant for any franchise,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want to bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan teenager gaining lots of attention says

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply