Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram has confirmed that he was approached for the chief selector role.
This came after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down from the position in October.
Akram believes that he is not the only candidate being considered for the post, but added that he has not held any discussions about it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs occurred recently.
With Akram being the Peshawar Zalmi’s director of cricket, he said his focus was fully on the tournament.
“Working for Pakistan in an honour for anyone. I was approached [for the chief selector role] but there is nothing concrete at the moment. I believe other people were also approached for the same role. There was no further discussion as PSL [playoffs] was just around the corner and it was important for me to concentrate on the job in hand [with Peshawar Zalmi],” he told Cricket Pakistan.
