Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram has confirmed that he was approached for the chief selector role.

This came after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down from the position in October.

Akram believes that he is not the only candidate being considered for the post, but added that he has not held any discussions about it with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs occurred recently.

With Akram being the Peshawar Zalmi’s director of cricket, he said his focus was fully on the tournament.

“Working for Pakistan in an honour for anyone. I was approached [for the chief selector role] but there is nothing concrete at the moment. I believe other people were also approached for the same role. There was no further discussion as PSL [playoffs] was just around the corner and it was important for me to concentrate on the job in hand [with Peshawar Zalmi],” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6837 ( 18.32 % ) Waqar Younis 957 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2444 ( 6.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 9665 ( 25.9 % ) Imran Khan 8062 ( 21.6 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1078 ( 2.89 % ) Younis Khan 1616 ( 4.33 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2519 ( 6.75 % ) Saeed Anwar 3149 ( 8.44 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 339 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 655 ( 1.76 % ) Back

