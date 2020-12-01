Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Dilbar Hussain has signed with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Dilbar will be available for the entire BBL season and admitted that he is excited to put his talent on show.

The 27-year-old represented the Stars in one match during the 2019/20 BBL and took one wicket.

He played an instrumental role in helping the Lahore Qalandars reach the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final this year as he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 victims in 11 matches at an average of 19.92 and an economy rate of 8.08.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash. In the short time I was with the club last season I learnt so much. I’d like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft.” Hussain was quoted as saying on the Stars’ website.

Hussey, who is the Stars’ head coach, is excited about having Dilbar on board and said “he’s a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball”.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dilbar again this season and supporting his development together with our wider bowling group. His Stars debut was a whirlwind last year – it was his first senior T20 match and he effectively came down to Melbourne at very short notice and ended up bowling to AB de Villiers at the MCG,” Hussey said.

“He’s a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball. With another year of experience and his time in the PSL, we’re keen to see what Dilbar brings to the table for us this year. The fact that not many players have faced him before can be a real advantage for us.”

Stars General Manager Nick Cummins added: “We’ve brought in players from a number of countries which truly represents the broad appeal that BBL and the Melbourne Stars has for players all over the world.

“We’re looking forward to having Dilbar Hussain in green with us this season and we’re confident about how the squad has come together.”

The BBL will get underway on December 10, with the Stars’ first game being against the Brisbane Heat in Canberra on December 11.

