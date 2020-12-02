Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

A session court in Lahore has asked the police to provide comments after a woman filed a petition claiming that Pakistan captain Babar Azam raped her and got her pregnant.

According to Geo Super, the woman, Hamiza Mukhatar, wants criminal proceedings to take place against Azam as she alleged that he also made false promises to marry her.

Mukhatar further claimed that when she tried to file a First Information Report at Naseerabad Police Station, Azam made her withdraw it by reassuring her that he would marry her.

She also alleged that once Azam began his meteoric rise as a cricketer, he refused to marry her.

When this happened, she tried to file a report at the same police station, but claimed that officers refused to register her statement.

Upon hearing this, the session court wants to hear from the police station’s Station House Officer by December 4.

Mukhatar has also accused Azam of beating her up and claimed that the 26-year-old “threatened me and he used me”.

However, it should be noted that previous accusations by the same lady were unproven and ended with her apologising to the star batsman.

Azam is currently with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, where the men in green will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The series begins on December 18 and concludes on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7836 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 41650 ( 71.93 % ) Steve Smith 1943 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 2825 ( 4.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1573 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 351 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 63 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 899 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 217 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 154 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 396 ( 0.68 % ) Back

