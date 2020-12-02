Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has called big-hitting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed a “superstar”.
Sharjeel’s comments come after Iftikhar uploaded a video talking about the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he helped the Karachi Kings win their first-ever title.
While Iftikhar was praising Kings captain Imad Wasim, he added that he tried his best to win awards as well.
Despite failing to do so, Sharjeel said Iftikhar is still a star player is his eyes.
U are super star ⭐️
— Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) November 20, 2020
“You are [a] superstar,” he said on Twitter.
