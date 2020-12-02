Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has called big-hitting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed a “superstar”.

Sharjeel’s comments come after Iftikhar uploaded a video talking about the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he helped the Karachi Kings win their first-ever title.

While Iftikhar was praising Kings captain Imad Wasim, he added that he tried his best to win awards as well.

Despite failing to do so, Sharjeel said Iftikhar is still a star player is his eyes.

U are super star ⭐️ — Sharjeel khan (@SharjeelLeo14) November 20, 2020

“You are [a] superstar,” he said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7836 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 41650 ( 71.93 % ) Steve Smith 1943 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 2825 ( 4.88 % ) Kane Williamson 1573 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 351 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 63 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 899 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 217 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 154 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 396 ( 0.68 % ) Back

