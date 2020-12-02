Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has called legendary pace bowler Waqar Younis his inspiration and ideal cricketer.
Waqar is widely believed to be one of the best seamers Pakistan produced, along with Wasim Akram, who he formed a formidable partnership with.
Waqar, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Waqar younis
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) November 25, 2020
